LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is hosting its first gun buyback event.

The event at 100 Haralson Street on Thursday, Oct. 12 starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

LPD says working and non-working, unloaded firearms will be accepted with no questions asked in exchange for a $150 Walmart gift card. There is no limit on the number of firearms individuals can turn in.

Police ask participants to place unloaded firearms into the trunk of their vehicle. In the case of trucks, put the weapon in the backseat and have all occupants leave the vehicle upon arrival.

LPD advises attendees to park in the main lot at the front of the building and call the department at (706) 883-2603.