LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Officers with the LaGrange Police Department are investigating an automotive gunfire incident this Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene at around 2:47 p.m. on June 21, 2022 in the 300 block of Brown Street.

The two victims told officers that bullets were fired into their vehicle while they were in it. The suspect was in a separate vehicle while initiating the gun fire.

The Criminal Investigations unit also responded to the scene for further investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.