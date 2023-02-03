LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the second home shot within a 24-hour span.

On Feb. 2 around 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the scene.

Upon arriving, officers spoke to the victim who said he was inside his home when he heard a noise coming from around his television. He found a bullet entered his house, came through the television stand then lodged its way into his couch.

The victim was not injured in this incident.

Police say there is currently no identified suspect in this case.

On Feb. 1 around 11:15 p.m., a separate LaGrange home was shot.

Both cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on any new details in this developing case.