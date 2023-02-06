LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager hospitalized.

On Feb. 4 around 7:47 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Handley Street.

At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old male shot in the back near 14 Habersham Drive.

The teenager was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. He was later transferred to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

The LaGrange Police Department asks anyone with information to call (706) 883-2630.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated with new details as they become available.