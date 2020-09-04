LaGrange Police investigating multiple business burglaries, property damage

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- LaGrange Police Department needs your help, identifying a suspect who was involved in a series of burglaries.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lafayette Parkway in reference to a burglary of business. According to officials when they arrived they discovered four businesses within the Lafayette Parkway Business Complex has been burglarized.

After reviewing the surveillance video, officers discovered an unidentified black male suspect entered Marco’s Pizza, LaGrange Barbershop, Elite Nails, and Long Live Tattoo by shattering the windows.

The suspect took money, a cash register, barber equipment, and electronic equipment. This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department.