LaGrange Police issue two arrest warrants for May 13 aggravated assault case

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police have issued warrants to arrest two individuals involved in an aggravated assault case from May 13.

Police say that Kevin Martin, 19 of LaGrange, and Dylik Smith, 17 of LaGrange, are both wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On May 13, police responded to reports of a car being shot at around 10 p.m. When police got to the scene, they made contact with two victims who said their car was shot at by five to seven unknown black males at a red light on Handley Street and Whitesville Street.

The victims fled to West Crovat Street and called the police. No one was injured in the May 13 shooting.

The Criminal Investigation Section began investigating the incident. Now, warrants have been issued for Martin and Smith for the crime. Police ask that anyone who knows knows their whereabouts call the LaGrange Police Department or the Troup County Crime Stoppers.

For more information, contact Lieutenant Strickland at 706-883-2652 or Detective Jones at 706-883-2603.