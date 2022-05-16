LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – In LaGrange, police said a juvenile was allegedly shot by another juvenile late Friday night.

On May 13, 2022, at around 11:00 p.m., officers responded the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, in reference to a gunshot victim.

The juvenile victim had sustained a gunshot wound to to the back.

The victim told officers he was accidentally shot by a known subject in the 1000 block of Whitesville Road. That known subject, also a juvenile, was charged with Reckless Conduct and Possession of a Handgun Under 18.

He was taken into custody at the hospital and transported to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile who was shot, was treated and later released from the hospital.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.