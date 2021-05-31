LaGrange Police looking for kidnapping, assault suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a kidnapping and assault in which the suspect is still at large.

Police are looking for Videz Hargett, of West Point, following an incident in the early morning hours of May 31, 2021.

According to police, at around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, Hargett kicked in the door of his girlfriend’s home in the 100 block of Wynnwood Drive, and attacked the woman identified, as Tonya Copeland, with a steak knife.

After that, Hargett kidnapped Copeland, forcing her into his car, according to police. Police say Hargett took Copeland to an unknown location and continued assaulting her.

Police say Hargett then took the victim back to her home and forced her inside. A neighbor witnessed this and called police. Hargett, however, ran away before police arrived.

During the incident, police say Copeland suffered a cut under her left eye, and bruising on her face and body.

Hargett is wanted for Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, and Burglary, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.