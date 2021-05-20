LaGrange Police looking for man wanted for questioning in murder

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Investigators with the LaGrange Police Department are searching for a suspect wanted for questioning in connection to murder that happened at the beginning of the year.

According to police, investigators are looking to question Shunquavious Tucker about a murder that happened in January 2021 on Wright Street in LaGrange, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information about Shunquavious Tucker should contact Detective Slonaker at 706-883-2643 or anonymously through 911 or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.