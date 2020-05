LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) -LaGrange Police department releasing a

video of a street brawl with hopes of identifying the people involved.

In the video, you see a group of women fighting, in front of two small children.

Police said the fight happened on April 27. on Cross Creek Drive.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help.If anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sergeant Mark Cavender at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.