LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is searching for the unknown person suspected of starting a fire in an abandoned camper at 107 Colonial Street, Lot 7.

Officers responded to the incident on Sept. 20 at around 12:00 p.m.

Investigation showed that the camper fire was started by an unknown individual.

Property damage amount is unknown at this time. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.