LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a young woman.

According to LaGrange Police, Ladaizayia Bonner was last seen on May 28. Bonner may be in the Columbus, Georgia area.

Anyone with information on Bonner’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Heckendorf at (706) 883-2697 or Troup County Crimestoppers at (706) 812-1000.