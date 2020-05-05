LaGrange Police searching for 2 suspects in early morning aggravated assault

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police say they are searching for two suspects in an aggravated assault case in the early morning after responding to reports of shots fired.

Around 2:35 a.m., police say they went to the 900 block of Mason Street after receiving reports of shots fired. When they got to the scene, an officer spoke with residents of two homes, 951 Mason Street and 952 1/2 Mason Street, who said they’d heard multiple shots fired in the area.

The officer checked the homes and found bullet holes in both residences. Police say no one was injured during the incident. The Criminal Investigation Section has opened an active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.