LaGrange Police to hold Citizen’s Police Academy beginning September 8

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department will hold a Citizen’s Police Academy beginning on Sept. 8 and going through Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each session.

The class is free and open to the public and residents can now apply for a spot to participate in the program this year.

The Academy will hold sessions every Tuesday for 10 weeks once it kicks off in September, until nov. 10. Each class will be held at the LaGrange Police Department Training Center located at 376 Aerotron Parkway.

The class is intended to foster relations between everyday citizens and police, and teach residents about day to day police operations. Some topics that the classes cover include Constitutional law, patrol operations, and criminal investigations.

The goal of the program is to have residents who better understand police conduct and officers’ legal authority by the end of the course.

Applications must be submitted by August 31, with a class participation cap of 25 students.

Applications can be obtained at the LaGrange Police Department front desk, LPD Facebook page, on the City of LaGrange website, or by emailing Sr. Police Officer Jim Davison or Lt. Eric Lohr.

You can also find the form online.