LaGrange Police urging people to stop drinking and driving

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is urging people to stop drunk driving in the city. Lieutenant of the Traffic Unit, Marshall McCoy, said in 2021 there have been four accidents and five fatalities as a result of driving under the influence.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the first six months of 2021. I know a lot of people are excited to get back out. Through COVID our accidents were definitely down but we’re starting to see a lot more cars on the road. There’s a lot more gatherings and people are excited to be out but at the same time you got to be really responsible and if you’re going to drink, then don’t drive,” said McCoy.

Two years ago, the city did not experience any fatalities and last year they only experienced one. McCoy said all the fatalities this year have been a result of substances being present. He credits the rise in the numbers to people wanting to get out after being quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCoy said the department runs more concentrated enforcement around the holidays Labor Day. He hopes that stronger enforcement and making people aware of the issue will help lower the numbers of accidents and fatalities.

He said he emphasizes to plan ahead and always have a designated driver if you intend to drink.

“Plan ahead, get that designated driver. Don’t do it at the bar, plan before you ever leave the house, get that one person and it needs to be someone that you can trust,” said McCoy.