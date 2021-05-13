 

LaGrange Police: watch out for new scam

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – It works like this: someone wearing a uniform and claiming to represent the city shows up at your business unannounced. They say they’re here to assess roof damage from recent storms. Best of all, they tell you the city can help pay for the repairs. All you have to do is fill out a “contact sheet.”

What’s the catch? The LaGrange Police Department said it’s all a scam.

Police said in a news release the people running the scam wear “security uniforms” and travel in an unmarked vehicle. Police said the city “will never send out individuals in unmarked vehicles, nor make in-person city-related business calls without first contacting the business by telephone.”

So if someone in an unmarked car shows up at your business and you didn’t expect them, it’s probably a scam. You can report scams to the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.

