LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is holding an active shooter response training in Downtown, LaGrange at the Sweetland Amphitheatre.

The training will begin Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:00 a.m. and will end on Friday Oct.30.

The training will be held each day from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

LaGrange Police Departments wants to warn the community NOT to be alarmed by the number of law enforcement presence in this area as it is only a training exercise.