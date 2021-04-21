LaGrange students get hands on experience that leads to real jobs

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Steven Webb has 120 students right now. For seven years, he’s been teaching students how to fix cars. A lot of those students go on to real jobs as mechanics.

“That’s what this program is about, getting the hands-on experience, learning and applying that in your life and just better for them in the future,” said Webb.

News 3 visited Webb’s combination classroom and garage on April 21. Students were busy running diagnostic tests, working underneath vehicles, and fixing taillights.

“When I first came in here, I didn’t know nothing like oil change, how to change starters, how to take transmissions out, alternators, tire rotations, putting tires back on, it’s a lot of stuff,” said junior, Hunter Poole.

Webb is a Troup County High School alumnus and acquired the Automotive Service Technician certification three years ago. That certification allows his students to be completely hands on with the cars and work on things other than just maintenance and lighting.

Many of Webb’s students take the class all four years of high school. Some have gone off to work in the industry at the local dealerships and shops like the local KIA dealership and locally-owned shops.

“I heard it was a fun class and I just wanted to try it out and then once I got into the class and I started doing it more and more, I started to fall in love with it,” said senior, Tyler Cardwell.

Webb hopes to continue expanding the program.

He has also started a project car called “Project Mayhem”. He hopes to eventually show the community the car as an example of his students’ progress.