LaGrange teacher increases reading literacy with unique project

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Agriculture teacher at LaGrange High School, Jessica Bowden, created a mobile reading barn to increase reading literacy in all students. The idea came to Bowden after LaGrange High school was awarded the literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading in Georgia, L4GA, grant.

The mobile reading barn is built for kindergarteners and was built for their size in mind. The red and white bookshelf opens up for the students to pick books out of it.

It has traveled to three elementary schools in LaGrange and Bowden’s students read to the younger students. After each visit from the mobile reading barn, every student receives a free book.

“We have received a lot of thank you notes that are hand drawn and so for my high schoolers to be able to experience that from a kindergartener’s standpoint its really motivated my high schoolers to become more involved as well,” said Bowden.

The grant provided the funds to build the barn and funds the books that are given out to each student.

All the books read and given are related to agriculture to increasing knowledge about the agriculture industry in the community.

“Us reading about agriculture exposes them to the agriculture industry and some of them have not seen things that we have talked about in the classes and I know they love it so much,” said Bowden.

Her goal is to expand and visit all the elementary schools in the city. She works closely with the elementary school teachers to make sure all the books are at the correct reading literacy level.

To help build the barn for the students, Bowden had the help of her father, a retired carpenter.