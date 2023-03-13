LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A train in LaGrange collided with a tractor trailer parked on railroad tracks, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

On March 13 around 5:37 a.m., LaGrange police responded to an accident on 707 Douglas Street.

Police say John Jordan, the driver of a tractor trailer, parked his vehicle on the railroad tracks while waiting to make a delivery to a nearby business.

While parked, the trailer was struck by a slow-moving train. The trailer, its contents and the train’s engine were all extensively damaged.

Jordan reported injuries, leading him to be taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. He was then cited for parking in prohibited spaces.

No one on the train was injured in this incident.