LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman succumbed to serious injuries from a car crash that happened over a week ago, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

On Jan. 23, around 4:50 p.m., LaGrange police responded to a crash at the intersection of LaFayette Parkway and Union Street.

One driver, 62-year-old Susan Harris, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The Troup County Coroner’s Office says Harris died from injuries suffered in the crash on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

This incident remains under investigation.