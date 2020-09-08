LaGrange woman held at gunpoint, during a domestic dispute

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department conducted a a traffic stop in the area of Commerce Avenue and New Franklin Road, in regards to a possible domestic dispute.

After further investigation officers say the driver Iesha Murphy, was being held against her will at gunpoint by her boyfriend Roderiqus Gates . According to officers they recovered a small handgun from Gates. Officers say they discovered that Gates had previously assaulted Murphy, leaving visible injuries to her face.

Gates was taking into custody after the injuries were discovered. Murphy later told officials that he forced at her gunpoint to withdraw funds from the local ATM just prior to his arrest.

Police responded to the couple’s resident of 203 N. Cary Street to process the scene at which time a large quantity of illegal narcotics were located belonging to Roderiqus Gates.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-100

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 74°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 10% 89° 74°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 88° 74°

Friday

91° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 91° 74°

Saturday

89° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 74°

Sunday

87° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 73°

Monday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 72°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 85° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories