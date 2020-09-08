LaGrange woman held at gunpoint, during a domestic dispute

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department conducted a a traffic stop in the area of Commerce Avenue and New Franklin Road, in regards to a possible domestic dispute.

After further investigation officers say the driver Iesha Murphy, was being held against her will at gunpoint by her boyfriend Roderiqus Gates . According to officers they recovered a small handgun from Gates. Officers say they discovered that Gates had previously assaulted Murphy, leaving visible injuries to her face.

Gates was taking into custody after the injuries were discovered. Murphy later told officials that he forced at her gunpoint to withdraw funds from the local ATM just prior to his arrest.

Police responded to the couple’s resident of 203 N. Cary Street to process the scene at which time a large quantity of illegal narcotics were located belonging to Roderiqus Gates.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-100