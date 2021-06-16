LaGrange woman receives $5,000 from sweepstakes

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Acceptance Insurance held the “Give a Smile, Get a Smile” sweepstakes. The purpose was to encourage happiness in participants after the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $100,000 was given to 85 different winners.

The winners had the opportunity to “give a smile” by choosing a charity and Acceptance Insurance would match the amount of money they won to that charity.

“We know that the livelihood of our company are our customers so working with these customers just makes me extremely proud and extremely happy. It puts a big smile on my face,” said Ken Hampton, Executive Vice President of Acceptance Insurance.

Mary Holloway, a LaGrange local, was a recipient of $5,000. She chose the organization Feeding America as her charity to donate the same amount of money to. She plans to spoil her grandchildren with some of the money and save the rest of it.

“Buy all this stuff and keep the rest of it, I’m not going to spend all of it cause I love to shop,” said Holloway.

Winners could choose one charity from five options to donate to. Those options were the Wounded Warrior Project, Red Cross, Feeding America, Humane Association and Habitat for Humanity.

Holloway said she chose Feeding America because of her time working at Walmart. The organization would visit her job and receive food for those struggling with food insecurity.

“You don’t realize how people out in the world are homeless and you’ll never know it. You wouldn’t think in the United States this many people are homeless,” said Holloway.

She said her daughter enrolled her in the sweepstakes and she could not believe she won when she received the news.

Jimmy Priutt, the LaGrange Warehouse Coordinator for Feeding the Valley, received the $5,000 donation on behalf of the organization.

“It allows for us to be able to purchase food that is not normally donated,” said Pruitt.

The sweepstakes was open to the public for 90 days. There are 85 winners across 12 states and five people won $5,000 similar to Holloway. The winners won anywhere from $100 to $5000 and they were picked in a random drawing.