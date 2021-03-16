LaGrange woman with history of arson charged again

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A LaGrange woman was arrested for trying to set fire to Daniel Street Food Mart on March 15, 2021 according to LaGrange Police Department.

Police say Victoria Kendrick was thrown out from Daniel Street Food Mart by the store owner after trying to steal merchandise around 5:30 p.m. on March 15. The owner removed her from the store, then she attempted to set fire to the store by placing several items of clothing under the power meter base and setting them on fire.

The owner was able to extinguish the fire before any damage was caused to the building.

The police found her walking nearby, then took her into custody and charged her with first degree arson.

Kendrick is on bond for a previous first degree arson charge and two counts of burglary, according to police.