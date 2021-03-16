 

LaGrange woman with history of arson charged again

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of LaGrange Police

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A LaGrange woman was arrested for trying to set fire to Daniel Street Food Mart on March 15, 2021 according to LaGrange Police Department.

Police say Victoria Kendrick was thrown out from Daniel Street Food Mart by the store owner after trying to steal merchandise around 5:30 p.m. on March 15. The owner removed her from the store, then she attempted to set fire to the store by placing several items of clothing under the power meter base and setting them on fire.

The owner was able to extinguish the fire before any damage was caused to the building.

The police found her walking nearby, then took her into custody and charged her with first degree arson.

Kendrick is on bond for a previous first degree arson charge and two counts of burglary, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

60° / 59°
Heavy Thunderstorm
Heavy Thunderstorm 0% 60° 59°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 76° 67°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 97% 72° 46°

Friday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 61° 43°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 62° 39°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 72° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

8 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
97%
61°

62°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
62°

61°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
61°

64°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
64°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
63°

63°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
63°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
62°

63°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
63°

67°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
67°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

74°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
74°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
74°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories