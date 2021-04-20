LaGrange Youth Council talks mental health

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Mental health awareness is a controversial topic many people do not feel comfortable discussing. The LaGrange Youth Council is breaking stigmas about it.

This is the youth council’s third year raising awarness about mental health. This year they created a video with mental health professional, Dr. Kelly Veal from LaGrange College and her graduate students.

The video featured members of the youth council asking commonly asked questions and having Veal give her professional opinion.

“Yes I believe it has affected mental health, the pandemic, has in a very big way. We’ve been stuck at home for a year now and if you look into more people’s lives you can see it. If you pay closer attention and as we come back into school you could tell that people were struggling with it,” said Zoie Mitchell, the Chair of the LaGrange Youth Council.

The group consists of 24 juniors and seniors in Troup County and they believe the pandemic has greatly affected the mental health of many of their peers.

Mitchell and youth council member, Milly Criswell, said they have seen an increase in symptoms from their classmates since returning back to school.

“I can see mental health struggles just in my friends, family, everybody. Everyone struggles with mental health whether they realize it or not in different levels of severity,” said Criswell.

Mitchell and Criswell hope that the video posted on Facebook lets people know that they are not alone in their struggle and gives people answers to questions they might have.

The group continues to receive support from the public and received positive feedback about the video.