Local churches adjusts to new norms for Easter holiday

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Churches are welcoming back the community for Easter Sunday after a hiatus last year due to COVID- 19. Many are coming up with creative ways to accommodate large crowds and celebrate the holiday.

First Baptist Church On The Square in LaGrange will host one of their Easter services in Callaway stadium. Callaway Stadium is the home football venue for all three high schools in Troup County.

Every year the church hosts two Easter Sunday services to accommodate all the church- goers. This year’s setting for the 11 a.m. service will allow more people to participate in the holiday safely.

“Definitely because of COVID and knowing the people that will probably want to come back to church maybe for the first time in a year, we chose the outside,” said Cade Farris, Lead Pastor at First Baptist Church On The Square. “To be safe, to let people spread out, to accommodate a large crowd.”

Both services will follow CDC guidelines like social distancing and masks enforcement.

Faith Baptist Church will host their annual “He’s Alive” productions for two nights and one Easter Sunday service in their sanctuary. None of these celebrations were possible last year due to COVID- 19 so Pastor Donald Yancey said he is excited to host all the services the community looks forward to.

“We will be full capacity here, we will still have masks. We have been requiring masks on the campus period,” said Yancey.

The decision to be at full capacity came from conversations with several neighboring churches and the Governor’s decision to take away CDC guidelines beginning on April 8.

First United Methodist Church on Broad St., will be following the guidelines already set in place. These include, online reservations for services, sitting family units together and only two or three family units per pew.

Senior Associate Minister at First United Methodist Church of LaGrange said they are doing their best to steward the mental and spiritual health of their congregation.

“We’re asking all our folks to register so that they have an assigned spot that is socially distanced from all other family units in the worship space,” said Wills.

The worship space is sanitized in between every service with electro-static fog and prepped for the next one.