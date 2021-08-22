Local Groundz hits the ground running in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A new venture inspired by the Atlanta Beltine has joined the list of locally owned businesses in LaGrange. Local Groundz, a family owned coffee shop, sits on The Thread, the multipurpose trail that connects the entire city and promotes health and wellness.

Philip Abbott, the Co-Owner of Local Groundz, said he and his family wanted to create a mix-use development that also offered visitors a welcoming common area.

“We really look for this place to be a landmark not only in the LaGrange community but to be so good that even people outside of LaGrange have heard of it, that’s really my goal for this location,” said Abbott.

The coffee shop is located in a house that was built in the early 1900’s. Abbott said his idea in the design was to maintain the essence of the original house while fitting into modern aesthetics. The local business also offers seating facing The Thread and office spaces available for rent on the top floor.

Abbott also said he wanted a bright space that encouraged high energy levels and allowed people to move both inside and outside with the sliding glass doors. He partnered with local vendors for many items featured in the coffee shop which he said was important to him to support local businesses.

“That gives a greater investment in the community, everybody has put their piece into this facility and one of the things we’ve seen, people that have come to the coffee shop so far have been across ages and groups. Its just been a great melting pot for the community to come and really enjoy the space,” said Abbott.

Abbott wants Local Groundz to be a key destination on The Thread. He said he would like people to be eager about walking their dogs or exercising knowing there is now a location they can visit. The food featured on the menu are all from local vendors and all the coffee is made inhouse.

Carla Martinez, also the Co-Owner of Local Groundz, said the location is excited to offer organic, fair trade coffee in LaGrange. She said she likes to hear feedback from the community on how to make the experience better.

“We just want to be that place and that’s really my goal is just to see people here smiling and happy and really enjoying the coffee,” said Martinez.

Martinez said the coffee shop intends to bring new, unique items for visitors to look forward to. She said her favorite part of being a co-owner is making connections with visitors and watching them enjoy the food items and drinks.