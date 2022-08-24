LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is still searching for a missing woman and requests public assistance locating her.

On May 26, at around 11 p.m., Michelle Dunlap Smith, 51, was last seen walking away from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. The next day, her family reported her missing after not seeing or hearing from her after she left the medical center.

Smith was last seen wearing a sky blue shirt, tie-dye shorts, and sky blue shoes. Authorities describe Smith as a black female, standing 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, Smith is still missing, and her family is now offering a $2500 reward for any information leading to Smith’s location.

If you have any information about Smith or her possible location, you can contact Detective Sweatt at 706-883-2690.