Mayor Thornton address LaGrange in annual State of the City over breakfast

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton celebrated his birthday on March 9, 2021 while serving his community. Locals gathered in the Del’avant Event Center in downtown LaGrange for the annual “State of the City Address” at the LaGrange- Troup County Chamber of Commerce Early Bird Breakfast.

At the event, Thornton addressed a variety of topic affecting the city.

Briefly touched on by Thornton at the breakfast was the topic of the global pandemic and how it has impacted the community.

Mayor Thornton says he has seen an increase in the usage of “The Thread.” The path was completed a few years back and is designed for walking, running, and biking. It will continue to be expanded, encouraging the health and fitness of all individuals, according to Thornton.

Thornton also continues to encourage the use of masks and advocates for the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Hamilton Road widening plan will also be continued after construction was halted due to COVID-19, according to Thornton.

There will be an increase in the funding of the police department and there are plans to place more cameras around the major intersections of the city to ensure better safety.

The continuation of litter clean ups and infrastructure projects are also some of the plans Thornton has planned for the upcoming year.

“So one of the priorities I’ve had as Mayor is trying to keep our citizens informed about what’s going on in the community and what is coming down the road,” said Mayor Thornton. “This annual state of the city address is a great opportunity to do that.”

The Early Bird Breakfast is a way to encourage the community to get involved and support the local leaders.

In an effort to welcome new citizens to LaGrange, more group spaces like parks will be joining the community and new affordable housing has been completed recently.

The Lofts at Dixie Mill and The Yard on Mill are two of the newer apartment complexes built in LaGrange to provide a more comfortable and affordable housing experience to new residents. The city also prides itself on offering lower costs on utilities like electricity.

“I think LaGrange is already a thriving community, I think its only going to get better. We’re continuing to work on improving our infrastructure and resources for the community,” says Thornton.

Although the pandemic may have changed some plans in the last year going forward, there are many plans that are intended for the betterment of the community.