Missionary couple visit LaGrange to spread the word about Lighthouse Children’s Homes

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – Lighthouse Children’s Homes is a Christian faith ministry that takes in children from difficult circumstances and centers them around the Baptist faith.

It was founded in 1978 by Larry and Paula Neff around a single Bible verse, “When my father and mother forsake me, then the Lord will take me up,” Psalm 27:10. Mr. Neff was orphaned at the age of three and wanted to provide children in the same situation with a haven where they would be cared for.

Now, Ron and Tara Black have taken the roll of administrative directors and care for the homes and children all over the world.

“So for me, it’s all about the kids. It’s all about giving kids an opportunity to be kids, ” said Mr. Black. It’s all about the opportunity for kids to grow up in a safe, loving, Christian home where they can learn all about Jesus Christ and how to have that personal relationship with him.”

Mr. Black says his favorite part about his job is seeing what the Lord can do in the children’s lives and seeing the child become a child again.

Mr. and Mrs. Black spend about 10 months out of the year traveling. During this time they visit churches all over the country and visit the homes and children all over the world.

Mrs. Black was the first to find the Lord after a retreat she attended in Indiana however, they both credit their work to a calling from the Lord.

“I want to make sure that I’m doing everything that I can that they have everything they need. The kids that we have right now and that the future children that God will send to us that we’re ready for them,” said Mrs. Black.

While Lighthouse Children’s Homes has rescued about 1,500 children all over the world they know their work is far from done. They are aware there’s currently approximately 2.2 million homeless kids in the Philippines.

The couple lives in a trailer and visits about 300 churches a year.

Mrs. Black says she enjoys the small space and Mr. Black says he enjoys living on-the-go and wherever he and Mrs. Black are together is his happy place.