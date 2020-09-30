New LaGrange fire training center open, honors late LFD Deputy Chief Raymond L. Stewart

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Fire Department named the new LFD Training Center Raymond L. Stewart in honor of the late LFD Deputy Chief.

The City of LaGrange held the grand opening for the center on Sept. 29, announcing the name during the ceremony as well to honor Deputy Chief Stewart’s family.

“Naming the Training Center after Ray Stewart is important to our department because he was one of us, he served this community for more than thirty years. He gave so much to so many and it was nice to honor him and his family by putting his name on the Training Center. He dedicated his life to training and developing others and it is fitting that his name be on the sign where we are training and developing firefighters.” LFD Chief John Brant.

Deputy Chief Stewart served 31 years with the LaGrange Fire Department from June 11, 1979 to Nov. 11, 2010. He brought many new ideas to the department during his tenure, according to officials. He taught more than 20 rookie schools and trained more than 1,000 firefighters. He also helped create the current training center in the late 1990s.

To view the ceremony go to the city’s LGTV Facebook page, or on WRBL;