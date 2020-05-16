Nutwood Winery partners with Celebrity Chef Pat Neely

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Nutwood Winery is open to the public.

During the Winery’s closing, the staff partnered with local businesses to provide over 4,000 meals to the Troup County Community. Tonight they are serving something different.

The BBQ King Pat Neely will be cooking up his Neely’s Southern Ribs with BBQ Baked Beans topped with his sweet and spicy coleslaw.

Owner Neil Liechty says “There’s enough room for a good time and social distancing. The winery is in an agreement with the guidelines of the C-D-C has issued.” The winery sits on 8-acres, and the table seating is 8ft apart.

“All the doors that open up, and we don`t have any recirculating air for this virus, it’s perfect you know and we built about 400 decks so we can social distance the entire area,” Owner Neil Liechty said.

Live music will start at around 7pm. If you can`t make it tonight, there will be another live entertainment event this Saturday from 11am until 10 pm.