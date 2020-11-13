Overnight fatal accident claims life of LaGrange High football player Traveion Cole

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A fatal accident overnight in LaGrange has left the community mourning for the loss of a 17-year-old football player.

Traveion Cole, 17, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Borton Street when LaGrange Police say the 16-year-old driver lost control of the car while driving at a high rate of speed. The accident led to Cole’s death as well as two others being injured.

The case remains under investigation by the LaGrange Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

Members of the LaGrange and Troup County community, and the LaGrange High football team say they are hurting from the loss.

Head Football Coach Matt Napier says that he and the team are hurting and that all prayers are appreciated at this time.

Coach Burton Thomas, the Defensive Coordinator and Head Wrestling Coach at LaGrange High School made a post on Twitter mourning Cole’s loss.

As a coach, nothing can prepare you for the loss of an athlete. Friday nights are going to be a lot tougher without Trae Cole on our sideline. He was a great player and an even better kid. We love you and miss you big dog! #PlayForTrae #RIP14 #Family pic.twitter.com/Q3bS9nRq5q — Coach Thomas (@C0ACH_THOMAS) November 13, 2020

Troup County Schools released a statement to News 3, responding to the tragic loss:

Today is a very tough day for our Granger and Troup County School System family. We are saddened by the untimely passing of Trae. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family, his fellow teammates, the entire school family, and those that knew him. We have a response team of grief counselors who have been disbursed to schools to assist any student or staff member that feels they need to talk to someone. Whereas today, there was a scheduled cross-town rivalry football game, the game has been postponed as we are all grieving the loss of one of our fellow students. Yolanda Stephen, Director of Public Relations for the Troup County Board of Education

LaGrange High School Principal Alton White released the following statement on Twitter:

“I want to publicly thank Principal Niki Watts, AD Andrew Calhoun and HFC Tanner Glisson for being so gracious and accommodating as we deal with tragedy. Even though they have a game Tuesday and Friday next week – they reached out to GHSA and got permission to move our game to tomorrow night when they didn’t have to. We may be bitter rivals on the field, but ultimately #OneCountyOneFamily. Thank you THS (Troup County High School).”

The scheduled football game between LaGrange High School and Troup County High School at Callaway Stadium on Nov. 13 was moved to Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the game will still be honored, and gates will open at 4:30 p.m.