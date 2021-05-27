Pioneer Georgia revitalizing Hogansville while preserving the small town charm

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – Pioneer Georgia is a nonprofit organization that is revitalizing Hogansville one business at a time. The small business incubator assists businesses in the area with starting off. They hope to make Hogansville lively again while preserving the small town charm.

“There’s a sincerity to what’s happening here. You go to a lot of developments, a lot of places and its just cookie-cutter, ‘how quick can we build these box buildings?’ But Hogansville has beautiful structures already here so we want to come in and just kind of restore that, save that and cherish that,” said Caleb Stanley, CEO of Pioneer Georgia.

Stanley has seen a lot of excitement from the community and has seen younger families moving to the area. He said that Pioneer Georgia does not want to change the message of Hogansville, but does hope to change the method. He also believes in cherishing the steps from turning ideas into reality.

Hogansville native Matthew Morgan has a history of working with business incubators. He moved back to be part of Pioneer Georgia and revitalize his hometown.

“Improve education, opportunity and jobs for everybody. The other side of that is incubating businesses, getting people that wouldn’t normally have an opportunity to start a business, have a job or have purpose so I think that’s a really big piece, so those two, I think, go together,” said Morgan.

Morgan said there is more unity and vision in Hogansville since he moved back. He believes that is a great foundation to build a town on.

Pioneer Georgia hopes to have a catalytic energy of people working together where they can discuss ideas and make Hogansville a destination where people want to be.

Station Coffeehouse is one of the newer projects that Pioneer Georgia has taken on. Manager Matt Fleuriet hopes to make it a cornerstone location with a welcoming environment in Hogansville with the help of Pioneer Georgia.

“They’re really good at communicating and finding the right people. I guess orchestrating, making things happen so yeah, they’ve helped with all that which is pretty awesome,” said Fleuriet.

Fleuriet moved to Hogansville after meeting people through Pioneer Georgia and believes it is an up and coming town that has the potential to be as busy as it once was.

Pioneer Georgia currently has over 19 people renting out their office spaces and hope to continue growing within the community.

“We have this common goal of what does it look like to make Hogansville as beautiful as we can and as lively as we can while not changing what its always been,” said Stanley.