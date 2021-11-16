Police standoff in LaGrange: Officers asks the public to stay away from the area

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police shared on their Facebook page an urgent PSA asking the public to stay out of the area of Sunny Point and Moss Creek.

The post says officers are currently working on an incident in the area and asks residents that live in or around the area to remain indoors until further notice.

Police say 39-year-old Brian Jessee began posting alarming messages on social media yesterday that led to a six hour standoff with police. It was determined he was no longer a threat at the end of the night and the standoff ended.

When officials returned today to serve Jessee with warrants for his arrest for multiple counts of Felony Terroristic Threats and Felony Obstruction, they found him on the street in front of his home, firing a gun.

Police are now barricading his neighborhood and advising neighbors to stay away.

News 3 has a reporter on the scene, we will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.