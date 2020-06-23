Results in from Troup County Jail mass testing for COVID-19

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Following an all-day COVID-19 testing event at the Troup County Jail, the Georgia Department of Public Health has released the results of the tests for both employees and inmates.

As previously reported, inmates were given the option to refuse getting tested. The event comes as Troup County becomes one of several Georgia counties with the number of cases rapidly increasing week by week.

Inmates that have tested positive for the coronavirus will be isolated from those who tested negative as well as the inmates who refused to be tested, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Some inmates had been tested before June 19, a total of 57, and were not re-tested. Officials say 25 inmates in custody had tested positive as of June 19. During the test day, the inmate population at the jail was 394.

Employees who have tested positive will follow CDC guidelines before returning to work, and will have to test negative to come back.

In the meantime, staff at the jail will continue to screen incoming inmates with temperature checks, employees will self-check before reporting to work, routine cleaning and sanitation of inmate housing, booking, and medical areas will continue, as well as in common areas of the Sheriff’s Office.

Vehicles used to transport inmates will also be routinely decontaminated and masks will be distributed to the inmate population if they choose to wear them.

Staff and inmates will also have training on the proper use of PPE and hand washing, and the COVID-19 mitigation and planning team will meet almost daily and have weekly conference calls with DPH and other officials.

“We are very thankful for the Georgia Department of Public Health for their continual guidance in this process as the health and well-being of the inmate population is our number one priority and we also want to take this time to encourage everyone to continue to practice social distancing and wearing a mask when in public,” said Sheriff James Woodruff.

The latest update from the GaDPH showed that Troup County reported more than 1,000 positive cases on June 22.

Now, with the testing complete for the almost-400 inmates and around 50 staff, here are the results: