LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) –Traffic Alert from the City of LaGrange, Highland Avenue from North Greenwood Street to Marshall Street will be closed to traffic for a short time during morning school traffic at LaGrange High School. The section of Highland Avenue will be closed to traffic Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. until additional safety equipment can be installed.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternative route if possible and use caution when driving in the area.