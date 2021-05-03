Small businesses preparing for Mother’s Day after COVID-19

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Small businesses everywhere were affected last year due to COVID-19. Two small businesses, Ressa’s Unique Boutique and LaGrange Florist are eager to bounce back for Mother’s Day this weekend.

Ressa’s Unique Boutique was closed for over two months last year. The clothing store was out of commission for holidays like, Easter and Mother’s Day and was not able to open back up until late June.

This year, the store will be participating in local events and promoting discounts, in hopes to boost sales for the holiday weekend.

“We will be doing the “Sip and Shop” this Friday so you can come in, you can drink Nutwood wine and you can shop with us. We do want everybody to feel as safe and as comfortable as possible to come in and browse the boutique and see what you can find,” said Ashley Dudley, a Sales Associate at Ressa’s Unique Boutique.

Many businesses in Downtown LaGrange are participating in “Sip and Shop”. Locals can look forward to live music and the opportunity to engage with other people in the community.

Similar to Ressa’s, LaGrange Florist Owner, Darrell Flowers, experienced a major drop in business last year and experienced difficulty receiving product. Many of his products come from different countries and could not enter the country when the COVID-19 restrictions were placed.

This year he has begun to see a major increase in sales thanks to holidays like Mother’s Day and expects the business to last throughout the week until Sunday.

“The inability for people to get out and go contact people is sorta helping us a little bit because they’ll just send flowers, ‘just to let you know we’re thinking about you’,” said Flowers.

Both businesses are looking forward to the holiday weekend and hope to boost sales until Sunday.