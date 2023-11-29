LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange wants to let the local community know which streets are closing during the 47th annual Christmas parade on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The parade will take place downtown at 6 p.m., although streets will start closing at about 5:45 p.m.

The city says several parking spots on the 100 blocks of Bull Street and Main Street will be blocked off all day Thursday. The 100 block of Church Street and West Haralson Street will also have parking spots blocked off.

“The 2023 LaGrange Christmas Parade is hosted by the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce and presented by Community Bank & Trust.

This year’s theme is “Light Up LaGrange” and the Grand Marshal is New Ventures CEO & President Mike Wilson, along with students Austin Cheng, Serenity McCullough, Matthew Whatley, Richard Wheatley, Alecia Workman, and Halle Daniel, New Ventures Teacher Joe DeGennaro, and Para-professional Kathryn Casey.

They’ve earned this honor through their dedication to bringing the holiday spirit to LaGrange by meticulously restringing the festive lights along Lafayette Parkway.”

— City of LaGrange

According to the city, the parade will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/lagrangegagov.