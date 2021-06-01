Suspect turns himself in following kidnapping and assault charges in LaGrange

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – Videz Hargett, the suspect from the incident earlier this week on Wynnwood Drive, turned himself in to the Troup County Jail around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Hargett allegedly attacked and kidnapped his girlfriend, Tonya Copeland, in the early morning hours on Monday morning. He is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and burglary.

“Mr. Hargett has turned himself in to the Troup County Jail and he is now in custody for these charges,” said Mark Cavender, Sergeant with the Criminal Investigations Section for the LaGrange Police Department.

It is uncertain why Hargett turned himself into the jail other than he was made aware there were warrants out for his arrest through the police department and other avenues.

According to police, at around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, Hargett kicked in the door of his girlfriend’s home in the 100 block of Wynnwood Drive, and attacked Copeland with a steak knife.

Police say, Hargett then forced Copeland into his car and took her to an unknown location where he continued to assault her. After, police say Hargett took Copeland back to her home and forced her inside, running away before the police could arrive. A neighbor witnessed this and called police.

Copeland suffered a cut under her left eye and bruising on her face and body. Police said if convicted, Hargett could be facing many years in prison for the charges following this incident.

“It could be a significant amount of time based on the charges, the kidnapping and the aggravated assault,” said Cavender.