Sweet Roast Cafe and Elite Talent Dance Company bring new venture to LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Two small businesses have come together for a new venture in Downtown LaGrange amid a global pandemic. Sweet Roast Cafe will be joining the Elite Talent Dance Company at 115 Bull Street.

Cafe owners, Jessica and Alex Brown, were looking to open a business together while dance director, Beth Knight decided she wanted to downscale her dance studio. Already an entrepuner, Mr. Brown saw the perfect opportunity to open up a cafe.

The Browns have been roasting their own coffee for two years now and as natives to Georgia, they wanted to raise their family where they could be close to their extended family.

This collaboration will also show how a community can thrive together in a pandemic.

“Our hopes for opening this shop is to bring the community together, so I mean, we’re here to support each other,” said Jessica Brown.

Sweet Roast Cafe will be located in the front of the building, while the Elite Talent Dance Company will continue conducting rehearsals and classes in the back of the building.

“We just weren’t using the whole space and my husband came to me one day and said this is really valuable space, we could lease it out and so, I think we found just the perfect tenant in the coffee shop so we’re really excited,” said Knight.

Mrs. Brown excitedly awaits the grand opening and hopes this collaboration will give locals a whole new setting to engage in and will give the community a new asset.

Both businesses intend to continue following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all employees, customers, and dancers.