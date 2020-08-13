Sweetland Amphitheater rescheduled all shows to 2021

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- Sweetland Amphitheater gates will remain locked until 2021, due to COVID-19.

“Essentially us and the city just came to a decision for 2020 we would just cancel our entire season and work to reschedule to our current shows to 2021 with a hopefully a safer time for everyone.”Marketing Manager, Amanda Meyers said.

But a lot of big acts scheduled for this year are slated to come in 20-21.
Patrons can look forward to Fantasia, Bethel Music and Styx. Sugermeyer told NEWS 3 due to seating arrangement, it would be hard to enforce the social distance.

“With the amazing support from our community a lot of shows were pretty booked up regarding the seats so when it came to social distance aspect of it.” Sugermeyer said. “We would have had to keep rescheduling until the restrictions got lighter or the artist felt comfortable.”

