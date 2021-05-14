Sweetland concerts returning this summer

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – New CDC guidelines are allowing fully vaccinated people to forget their masks and social distancing outside and in most indoor settings. Businesses and concert venues are beginning to resume business as usual and one of those is Sweetland Amphitheater.

The amphitheater will be hosting its first two concerts in over a year in July. Travis Tritt will be performing on July 16 and Emmylou Harris will be performing on July 24.

Per the new CDC guidelines, the concerts will contain full capacity seating and will be mask optional for concert-goers.

“We’re very excited, its been a crazy year for everybody um, artists and venues alike and to finally be back on stage and to have our community with us its just a great feeling,” said Katie McGinty, the General Manager at Sweetland Amphitheater.

Attendees are eager to listen to live music once again in one of the local favorite spots.

“We’re just going to sit at the Travis Tritt and going to enjoy ourselves, ‘yeah finally’. And then my daughter will be in there volunteering so she gets to enjoy herself as well,” said Teresa Daiton and Stephen Stroing, Concert- goers.

Travis Tritt’s concert is over 50% sold out and according to McGinty, the best way to purchase tickets is at sweetlandamp.com