 

Sweetland concerts returning this summer

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – New CDC guidelines are allowing fully vaccinated people to forget their masks and social distancing outside and in most indoor settings. Businesses and concert venues are beginning to resume business as usual and one of those is Sweetland Amphitheater.

The amphitheater will be hosting its first two concerts in over a year in July. Travis Tritt will be performing on July 16 and Emmylou Harris will be performing on July 24.

Per the new CDC guidelines, the concerts will contain full capacity seating and will be mask optional for concert-goers.

“We’re very excited, its been a crazy year for everybody um, artists and venues alike and to finally be back on stage and to have our community with us its just a great feeling,” said Katie McGinty, the General Manager at Sweetland Amphitheater.

Attendees are eager to listen to live music once again in one of the local favorite spots.

 “We’re just going to sit at the Travis Tritt and going to enjoy ourselves, ‘yeah finally’. And then my daughter will be in there volunteering so she gets to enjoy herself as well,” said Teresa Daiton and Stephen Stroing, Concert- goers.

Travis Tritt’s concert is over 50% sold out and according to McGinty, the best way to purchase tickets is at sweetlandamp.com 

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

66° / 52°
Clear
Clear 0% 66° 52°

Saturday

81° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 81° 53°

Sunday

84° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 84° 58°

Monday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 86° 63°

Tuesday

87° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 87° 65°

Wednesday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 65°

Thursday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

10 PM
Clear
1%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

12 AM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

1 AM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

3 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

5 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

6 AM
Clear
3%
53°

53°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
53°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
56°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
61°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories