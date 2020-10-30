Tasha Brawner set to attend nationwide inaugural class of Female Scouts

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – Tasha Brawner is the only scout who will qualify for the inaugural class of Female Scouts in LaGrange Area.

Her Eagle Scout project was completed at Berta Weathersby Elementary School, but due to the pandemic, her plans were altered.

“I started working at Berta through Good Sam Ministry and while I was there I built a hygiene closet for them, “Brawner said. “I noticed their book room had very little books and when I went to read to the students, I noticed they had read the books plenty of times and or they were not interested in what they had.”

Brawner told News 3, she immediately began working once her proposal was approved! Brawner said the students were her main focus, and one student, in particular, kept her motivated throughout her entire project.

After putting in hundreds of hours, Tasha was finally able to complete two book rooms for the students who inspired who to keep going no matter the circumstances.