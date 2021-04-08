 

Taste of the Town returns to LaGrange after a year hiatus

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Taste of the Town will be returning to LaGrange on Saturday, April 10 at Overlook Plaza after a year hiatus. The event was cancelled last year due to COVID- 19.

The goal of this event is to bring the community together and help raise money for different non- profits.

It is held by the Junior Service League of LaGrange and the non-profit they are raising funds for this year is Safe Families for Children.

“We are going to do touchless temperature checks as people enter the event, we are encouraging masks when you’re not actively eating and drinking,” said Kristen Ferguson, the event chair. “We have spaced the event out to Byron Hurst Street.”

There will be over 20 local vendors at the event selling food and beverages.

In the past, the event has donated over $20,000 to non- profits in the community and hopes to do the same this year, despite the new restrictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

