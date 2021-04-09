 

The American Red Cross hosts blood drive to help combat Sickle Cell Disease

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive on April 9, 2021 centered towards combatting sickle cell disease and they received a total of 15 donations.

One of the goals was to collect at least 25 blood donations. The donations will be spread to hospitals and blood banks all over Georgia.

“Our goals today is to continue raising awareness, build relationships in the black and African- American community and to continue nurturing new, life-long blood donors so that we can increase and work towards tripling that number by the end of 2024,” said Executive Director for Central- Midwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross, Holly Winner.

Sickle cell disease affects the African American community and there are over 10,000 people in Georgia living with the condition.

According to Winner, it is important that the blood transfusions that sickle cell patients receive are a close match to avoid any reactions in the body.

Events like the blood drive help raise awareness and increase the number of donors and participants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

