The city of Hogansville welcomes changes including a new city hall and police chief

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of Hogansville unveiled their new city hall and swore new police chief, Jeffrey Sheppard, on June 28, 2021. The new city hall location was previously a PNC Bank and has been remodeled to fit the needs of city leaders.

Mayor of Hogansville, Bill Stankiewicz, said moving city hall locations is one of the many plans that the city has. He said they intend to continue growing rapidly including adding 900 more housing units to the city within the next two years.

“There’s a built in plan into this building to add offices and to add personnel so we’ll be able to handle that growth, without moving again or without expanding the building,” said Stankiewicz.

The new city hall location will house the city administration and utilities department. City leaders were looking for a new home for city hall for many years. They realized the previous building, the Royal Theatre, built in 1939, was no longer code compliant.

Stankiewicz said he is very pleased with the outcome of the location. He also emphasized how proud he is that the new city hall will not cost taxpayers any money. He said it was made possible through benefactors and a small loan from the United States Department of Agriculture which is expected to be paid off within two to three years.

The city also officially welcomed a new police chief. Sheppard has been with the Hogansville Police Department for 14 years. He served as interim police chief for seven months before being officially announced as the police chief at the beginning of June.

Sheppard believes his goals mirror those of Stankiewicz in regards to growth. He wants to keep the police department up to date with all the updates in the city.

“I hope to help Hogansville grow, keep our crime rates low because we have kept our crime rates really low. I hope to help the police department grow with the city. This city is about to burst wide open with growth,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard said another one of his primary goals he started when he became interim chief was to get more officers involved in the community. He started several programs to encourage that including a citizens advisory committee. He said he has received a lot of positive feedback and intends to continue encouraging his officers.