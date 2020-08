LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- A bicyclist was struck by a car on Horace King Street at the intersection of S. Harlem Circle.

Officials say they are looking for a gold 2002 Honda Accord with tinted windows, occupied by two black females, estimated to be around 20-25 years old.

According to witnesses, the driver of the car stopped briefly, looked back, and then drove off from the scene.

If you have any information about this hit and run, contact Officer Horseman at 706-883-2637.