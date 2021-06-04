The LaGrange Police Department wraps the first week of their summer camp

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department resumed their summer camp schedule after a year hiatus due to COVID-19. They completed the first week on June 4, 2021 after a week filled with activities like visiting a water park, fishing and a litter clean up.

The police department has been hosting two-week free summer camps for over 20 years. The first week is for children ages 7-9 and the second week is for children ages 10-12.

“We certainly, in our community, have a lot of support from our citizens. I believe the reason that we do is because we’re engaged so much with them, you know, with the public, we start at a young age,” Marshall McCoy, Sergeant of Community Outreach.

McCoy said he has seen very positive feedback from the community. Parents even begin to ask about enrollment starting in January.

Due to involvement from the community and planning from the city, the summer camp is completely free to children in LaGrange. This includes the meals the children eat and the activities they participate in.

“We intentionally go out and try to find those kids that may not get the opportunity to go to camp,” said McCoy.

The police department also uses the camp as an educational opportunity to speak to the kids about topics like bullying, the dangers of talking to strangers and traffic safety. They also include the fire department and have them help out throughout the week. The fire departments speaks to the kids about fire safety and the importance of things like fire alarms.

The agencies held a graduation in honor of the last day of camp and invited the campers parents to watch them receive their certificates.

“I would say this week has been the best week ever and I want to come back every year,” said camper, Kara Carter.