 

The University of Georgia provides an extension for the agriculture students of Troup County high schools

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County high schools have partnered with the University of Georgia to provide the high school agriculture students with an extension of their classes and tools.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Pegasus Parkway where the new site will be housed on Feb. 9, 2021. Multiple agriculture students were in attendance along with the county commissioners to welcome the new site.

The site will expand across 48 acres and will provide the students with a place where they can learn where their food comes from. The program is not mandatory and students who elect to participate must also be enrolled in general education classes.

“We couldn’t have this day and this groundbreaking if it wasn’t for the citizens of Troup County that are seeing into the future by the votes that they made to pursue one little part of that splost for this was to increase agriculture,” said Morris Jones, County Commissioner for Troup County, District 4.

The partnership with the University of Georgia allows for students and farmers of all ages to learn directly from the school of agriculture at UGA and is a tool that Commissioner Jones is hoping many farmers will continue to use.

This new elective is an exciting addition to the Troup County high schools roster. Troup County and UGA hope this is the first of many phases that will be implemented in the agricultural community.

